Home / India News / Warrant against 7 accused in Kolkata clashes, NIA announces award

Warrant against 7 accused in Kolkata clashes, NIA announces award

The NIA has announced an award of Rs 1,00,000 each for anyone who provides information about these seven absconding accused

Kolkata
Warrant against 7 accused in Kolkata clashes, NIA announces award

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A special court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Ekbalpur-Mominpur clashes in Kolkata on October 9 last year on the occasion of 'Lakshmi Puja', issued a warrant against the seven absconding accused.

The NIA has announced an award of Rs 1,00,000 each for anyone who provides information about these seven absconding accused.

Even after thorough search, the NIA sleuths have been unable to track them as yet. Those names were also mentioned in the charge sheet filed by NIA at the special count in January this year.

A total of 14 persons were named in the 400-page charge sheet, out of whom seven have been arrested by the NIA sleuths, while seven others are still absconding.

In the next step, sources said, the NIA sleuths might start the legal procedure of confiscating their property.

The NIA sleuths suspect that these seven are hiding anywhere outside West Bengal.

The probe in the Ekbalpur-Mominpur clashes had been mired in controversy since the beginning. Before the NIA, a special investigation team (SIT of Kolkata took charge of the investigation and arrested 20 persons. However, surprisingly, all these 20 persons who were arrested by the SIT were acquitted of all charges in the NIA charge sheet. Sources said that NIA sleuths have not received any clue in the case against those 20 persons arrested by the city police earlier.

On January 4, the NIA team conducted raids at 17 locations in and around Kolkata in connection with the clash and recovered cash worth Rs 33.87 lakh from certain residences at Bhukailash Road and Mayurbhanj Road during their operations. Sharp-edged weapons and other incriminating items were also seized. During the course of the raid, the NIA team also faced resistance from the local residents.

The clashes broke out on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja and in the process of dispersing the violent mob, one officer in the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police was also injured. Police later detained 30 persons.

On October 19, the NIA took over the investigation in the matter from the Kolkata Police SIT.

On November 10, addressing an administrative review meeting in Nadia, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the NIA of fuelling communal tensions in the state.

--IANS

src/dpb

Topics :NIAKolkataWest BengalLibya clashes

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

Also Read

JK Lakshmi Cement soars 15% in 2 days on hopes of margin improvement ahead

Google improves Gmail search, Chat with search labels, related results

Cyclone Sitrang brings down Kolkata's pollution on Kali Puja night to low

Bard, Bing and Baidu: How big tech's AI race will transform searches

Puja stuck amid politics of 2 parties, says Delhi Chhath Puja Samiti Prez

PM Modi praises Rajasthan CM Gehlot for attending Vande Bharat launch

Sitharaman, Japanese counterpart to announce Sri Lanka debt restructuring

Delhi liquor scam: YSRCP MP's son tried to derail probe, ED retrieves chats

SC again defers plea against WhatsApp: What is new Data Protection Bill?

PM Modi to visit Assam on Friday, dedicate projects worth Rs 14,300 crore

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story