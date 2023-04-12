Home / India News / PM Modi to visit Assam on Friday, dedicate projects worth Rs 14,300 crore

Prime minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on Friday, where he will lay foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate projects worth around Rs 14,300 crore

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 1:22 PM IST
Prime minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on Friday, where he will lay foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate projects worth around Rs 14,300 crore.

During his day-long visit, Modi will dedicate to the nation, AIIMS Guwahati and three other medical colleges in the state.

He will also launch the 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute and also the foundation stone of a bridge on the Brahmaputra river connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi, official sources said.

Modi will also attend a mega Bohag Bihu event at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, where more than 10,000 dancers and drummers will participate to celebrate the festival which marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year.

Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Assam

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

