Watch: M S Dhoni plays golf with former US President Donald Trump

Hitesh Sanghvi posted a video on Instagram where both Dhoni and Trump can be seen enjoying a round of golf together

BS Web Team New Delhi
MS Dhoni played golf with former US President Donald Trump (Source: @hitesh412740)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Former India captain MS Dhoni played golf with former US President Donald Trump at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, a day after watching the US Open men’s singles quarterfinals match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Hitesh Sanghvi, a Dubai-based businessperson, shared a photo of Dhoni with Trump at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

“Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack…….thank you Mr President for hosting us,” posted Hitesh Sanghvi on Instagram and shared the image.
Since leading Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title a few months ago, Dhoni has been spending time away from the cricket pitch. Earlier this year, Dhoni successfully underwent left knee surgery after flying to Mumbai from Ahmedabad after the IPL final.

On September 6, a federal judge found Donald Trump liable for defaming the writer E Jean Carroll by denying in 2019 that he had raped her. Carroll is seeking an additional $10 million over Trump's June 2019 denial that he raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

In late August, Ex-US President Trump pleaded not guilty in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump and 18 others were charged earlier in August in a 41-count indictment that outlines an alleged plan to subvert the will of Georgia voters who had chosen Democrat Joe Biden over the incumbent in the presidential election.

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 1:15 PM IST

