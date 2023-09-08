Watch: M S Dhoni plays golf with former US President Donald Trump

Former India captain MS Dhoni played golf with former US President Donald Trump at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, a day after watching the US Open men’s singles quarterfinals match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.



Hitesh Sanghvi, a Dubai-based businessperson, shared a photo of Dhoni with Trump at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.



“Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack…….thank you Mr President for hosting us,” posted Hitesh Sanghvi on Instagram and shared the image.

MS Dhoni playing golf with Donald Trump.



- The craze for Dhoni is huge. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 8, 2023 Since leading Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title a few months ago, Dhoni has been spending time away from the cricket pitch. Earlier this year, Dhoni successfully underwent left knee surgery after flying to Mumbai from Ahmedabad after the IPL final. Since leading Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title a few months ago, Dhoni has been spending time away from the cricket pitch. Earlier this year, Dhoni successfully underwent left knee surgery after flying to Mumbai from Ahmedabad after the IPL final.



