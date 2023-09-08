G20 Summit in New Delhi: Where and how to watch the mega event LIVE

Where can you watch the G20 Summit live? The event will be broadcast live on the G20's official YouTube account. The updates will also be posted on the summit's social media handles.
Where is the G20 summit being held? The G20 meeting will be held at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, also known as Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The venue has been decked up, and a 27-foot Nataraj statue, made of Ashtadhatu and weighing about 18 tonnes, has been installed at the entrance.
What is G20, and what does it do? The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries as well as the European Union (EU). The G20 is a premier forum for fostering international economic cooperation.
