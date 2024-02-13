PM Modi's two-day bilateral visit to UAE, Qatar: 5 things on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , on Tuesday, embarked on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, to hold bilateral talks and participate in the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Modi shared a post on social media 'X' (formerly Twitter), affirming India's resolve to deepen bilateral relations with the two nations through the visit. This will be Modi's seventh visit to the UAE since assuming the office in 2014.

Notably, the UAE president was the chief guest at the Vibrant Gujarat summit held last month.

Here are five things on agenda during PM Modi's bilateral trip to UAE, Qatar:





READ: Looking to deepen India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership: PM Modi 1) Modi will meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE in Abu Dhabi. The two leaders will hold key bilateral talks to engage in areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

"Over the last nine years, our cooperation with the UAE in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence and security, food and energy security and education has grown manifold. Our cultural and people-to-people connection is stronger than ever," Modi said in his departure statement ahead of the visit.

World Government Summit in Dubai

2) Modi has also been invited by the ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, to address the gathering of world leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday. He will hold bilateral talks with the Dubai ruler on the margins of the summit.

3) As part of his visit, Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi - the BAPS temple - which is being hailed as a tribute to the values shared by India and the UAE.

'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi





READ: PM Modi to inaugurate Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple BAPS on 14 February 4) Modi will also address the Indian diaspora from all the Emirates of the UAE at a special event in Abu Dhabi. The event - 'Ahlan Modi' - will witness the participation of over 30,000 attendees.

5) Following his UAE visit, Modi will head to Doha on Wednesday, where he will meet His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar. Notably, PM Modi's visit to the nation was announced hours after seven jailed former Indian Navy veterans returned to India from Qatar. They were facing alleged espionage charges abroad. The process to bring back the eighth Indian national is underway, the Centre said.