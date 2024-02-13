Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary: 10 quotes by 'Nightingale of India'

Sarojini Naidu's birth anniversary is celebrated by India every year on February 13. This year marks the 145th birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu. She was a writer and political activist. Her poetry procured her the nickname 'Nightingale of India'. She was born in Hyderabad on 13 February 1879, and was widely regarded as one of the most famous women of the 20th century.

A disciple of Mahatma Gandhi, she was instrumental in the Indian National Movement, which battled for the nation's freedom. Sarojini Naidu is a worldwide perceived writer who earned respect as the "Bul Bule Hind" upon the publication of her set of poems, Golden Threshold, in 1905. Gopal Krishna Gokhale was among the some notable Indian politicians who respected Sarojini Naidu's poetry.

So, let's delve into the wisdom of this iconic poet and freedom fighter as we commemorate the Nightingale of India's birth anniversary with 10 inspirational quotes that continue to resonate with timeless significance.

Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes • “A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice.” • "We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action." • “She is twin-born with primal mysteries, and drinks of life at Time's forgotten source.” • "Life is like a game of cards. The hand you are dealt is determinism; the way you play it is free will."

• "The winds of grace are always blowing, but you have to raise the sail."

• "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark."

• “To quench my longing I bent me low, by the streams of the spirits of Peace that flow, in that magical wood in the land of sleep.”

• "Sense of justice is o­ne of the most wonderful ideals of Islam, because as I read in the Qur'an I find those dynamic principles of life, not mystic but practical ethics for the daily conduct of life suited to the whole world."

• "When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today because my right is justice. If you are stronger, you have to help the weaker boy or girl both in play and in the work."

• "I say it is not your pride that you are a Madrasi, it is not your pride that you are a brahmin, it is not your pride that you belong to south India, it is not your pride that you are a Hindu, that it is your pride that you are an Indian."