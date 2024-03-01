Home / India News / Water availability in state's dams at 44%, down from 61% in 2023: Fadnavis

Water availability in state's dams at 44%, down from 61% in 2023: Fadnavis

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Fadnavis said the condition in drought-prone Marathwada region was a matter of concern in view of the approaching summer

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 9:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said water availability in dams in the state is just 44 per cent as compared to 61 per cent last year.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Fadnavis said the condition in drought-prone Marathwada region was a matter of concern in view of the approaching summer. "The condition in Marathwada division is a matter of concern. Last year, (this time around) Marathwada had 47 per cent water in its dams. This year the storage is just 24 per cent.

The region needs special prioritisation (with regards to water management)," the deputy CM said. Nagpur division has 54 per cent water storage as against 55 per cent last year, while Amravati has 66 per cent, up from 57 per cent, which will suffice in summers, he added.

"Last time around the water storage in dams was 61 per cent, but this year it is 44 per cent. It is necessary to effectively manage water. Water will be first prioritised for drinking, then agriculture, followed by industry," he informed the House. Emphasis is being given to desilting water bodies to create additional storage capacity under the Jal Yukt Shivar scheme, Fadnavis said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

No injustice to any community, says Dy CM Fadnavis on Maratha reservation

Stop close people from speaking against Marathas: Jarange to Fadnavis

Drugs worth Rs 50,000 crore seized in Maharashtra in recent past: Fadnavis

Maharashtra police officials with drug links will be dismissed: Fadnavis

Rajasthan's 'tankas' mordernised under MGNREGA to battle water scarcity

Power use in Delhi rises 37%, total consumers up 52% in last 10 yrs: Report

Ram temple effect: Gita Press overwhelmed with 'Ramcharitmanas' demand

Madhya Pradesh aims to attract Rs 100K cr investment via investor summit

Many countries negotiating to start rupee trade with India: Sitharaman

Delhi Police warns residents amid spike in 'digital house arrest' cases

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Devendra FadnavisWater shortageWater scarcityMaharashtra

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story