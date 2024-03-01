Madhya Pradesh aims to attract Rs 100K cr investment via investor summit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed the hope that the Regional Investor Conclave being held in the city will attract investments worth over Rs 100,000 crore in the state, of which Adani Group alone has promised investments of almost Rs 75,000 crore.

Addressing a galaxy of industry leaders that have gathered in this city, Yadav said that the fact that such a prestigious event, which so far was always held in the state’s commercial capital of Indore, is being held in Ujjain shows the commitment of the government to ensure all-round development of the state.

He said that henceforth, similar regional investor conclaves will also be held in Jabalpur, Gwalior, and Rewa districts of the state. Mohan Yadav recently took over the reins of the state from Shivraj Singh Chouhan following the stupendous success of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state polls.

Meanwhile, Director of Adani Enterprises, Pranav Adani, said that the planned investments of Rs 75,000 crore in the state will generate 15,000 direct and indirect jobs.

“Of this (planned investment of Rs 75,000 crore), Rs 5,000 crore will be utilized to build the Mahakaal Expressway from Ujjain to Bhopal, through Indore. Another Rs 5,000 crore to set up a 4-million-tonnes-per-annum clinker unit in Chorgadi and two cement grinding units, in Dewas and Bhopal, with a combined capacity of 8-million-tonnes-per-annum,” Adani said.

He said in the natural resources sector, investments over Rs 4,000 crore – and another Rs 600 crore to expand presence in food processing, logistics and agri-logistics, and defence manufacturing.

Pranav Adani also said that the Group’s biggest investment will be in enhancing Madhya Pradesh's access to plentiful, reliable, and affordable power.

“Investments close to Rs 30,000 crore are being made to ramp up the power generation capacity at Mahan Energy plant in Singrauli, from its current 1,200 megawatts to a massive 4,400 megawatts. Adani Group will also invest close to Rs 28,000 crore to set up 3,410 MW capacity Pumped Storage Projects,” Pranav Adani said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the Ujjain conclave also issued land allotment letters of around 508 hectares to nearly 250 industrial houses, which will create almost 20,000 new jobs in the state. The total investments envisaged in these units are close to Rs 12,170 crores.

He also held simultaneous ground-breaking ceremonies remotely for 61 industrial units spread across the state, which together commanded an investment of Rs 10,064 crore.

Yadav was joined by local legislators and also state units of companies who were allocated land through video conferencing in the programme.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is dazzling the world and the whole world sees India as a beacon of hope. He said the world and Madhya Pradesh are also looking towards the industrialists with lots of hope and vision.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Madhya Pradesh’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Chaitanya Kashyap said that there are around 35 industrial clusters in the state and the ongoing scheme of 40 per cent capital subsidy for MSMEs is getting very popular in the state.

He said that the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all-round development in every sphere.