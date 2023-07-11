Home / India News / Water in Yamuna flows over danger mark at 206.24 mm due to heavy rainfall

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 8:49 AM IST
The water level of the Yamuna, which breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres earlier on Monday, triggering an Orange alert, was recorded at 206.24 on Tuesday, according to data shared by the Flood Control Department in the national capital.

Earlier, the water level of the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 206.04 mm at 11 pm on Monday.While the areas in the city continued to face water-logging due to incessant rains on Saturday and Sunday and a fresh spell of rainfall on Monday.

The record rainfall in the national capital has impacted all sections, including the poor, the daily wagers and those commuting to reach their destinations. While families around the Yamuna living in hutments will have to shift in case water level rises further, rainwater also entered the homes of some civil servants

The plight of locals across the societal divide has only served to reinforce the fact that the floods, this year, have hit the poor as well as the powerful.

As the rainwater inundated roads and led to long queues of vehicles stuck in the downpour, residents, including people living in the diplomatic enclave in Chanakyapuri, vented out their migivings over Delhi's inadequate drainage system.

The diplomatic enclave housing foreign missions, in Chanakyapuri, as well as other areas housing VIPs were inundated. Owing to the heavy rainfall and waterlogging, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) also advised senior bureaucrats residing on ground floors to relocate to safer places as a precautionary measure.

There were reports of house collapses and waterlogging in several residential colonies. Waterlogging woes were also observed in diplomatic enclaves such as Chanakyapuri, Kaka Nagar, Bharti Nagar, and other prominent roads and colonies in the jurisdiction of the NDMC.

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 8:49 AM IST

