Water sport activities not to be privatised: Goa tourism minister

Touts were cheating tourists by overcharging them for water sport activities and it was important to regulate the trade, he said

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | Panaji
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Water sport activities will not be privatised in Goa, state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte told the Assembly on Monday.

Responding to a Zero Hour mention by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Venzy Veigas, he said some persons with vested interests were spreading rumours about such activities being privatised.

Touts were cheating tourists by overcharging them for water sport activities and it was important to regulate the trade, he said.

"Goa Electronics Limited (GEL) has been assigned the task to introduce online system in the trade. The water sports' rate will be decided by respective associations, while GEL will charge Rs 50 per customer. GEL will run the counters and will provide the necessary technical support," he told the House.

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

