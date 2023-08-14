Home / India News / Waterlogging in Chennai, IMD predicts flood-like situation in Mandi

Waterlogging in Chennai, IMD predicts flood-like situation in Mandi

Amid incessant rainfall that lashed Chennai on Sunday, severe waterlogging was witnessed in various parts of the city

Pedestrians during monsoon rain, in Shimla

Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 8:47 AM IST
Amid incessant rainfall that lashed Chennai on Sunday, severe waterlogging was witnessed in various parts of the city.

The visuals of waterlogging are from Mountroad and the Nungambakkam area of the state capital.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted moderate rainfall in thirteen districts of Himachal Pradesh and heavy rainfall at one or two places in the state for the next twenty-four hours.

IMD Shimla issued the forecast at 3:00 PM today and said, "In the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of moderate rain in Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Kinnaur, Lahaul, Spiti and heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places."

Due to heavy rain, a flood-like situation continues to prevail in the Balh Valley of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Many tourists are stranded due to the situation, said officials.

IMD also forecasted widespread light to moderate rains in many districts including Shimla from August 12-14.

The Himachal Pradesh police have issued an advisory to citizens asking them to avoid unessential travel and travel at night in areas where roads are not proper as the landslides and rockslides are not visible.

Topics :ChennaiMonsoon seasonMonsoon in IndiaKerala rains

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 8:47 AM IST

Next Story