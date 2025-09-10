WB approves $212.64 mn project to support coastal communities in TN, K'taka

The World Bank has approved a new programme to support coastal communities in India by conserving ecosystems, reducing plastic pollution and creating jobs for 1 lakh people in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The $212.64 million Strengthening Coastal Resilience and the Economy (SHORE) project is part of the $850 million SHORE programme that has been initiated by the World Bank to address challenges faced by the coastal communities.

India has a long coastline of more than 11,000 km, while one-third of it is vulnerable to erosion and extreme climate events. Around 250 million people depend on coastal areas for their livelihood. The coastline also provides habitats for 18,000 known species of flora and fauna, offering vital economic opportunities and sources of livelihood for coastal communities.

However, marine ecosystems are at risk by the combined effect of coastal erosion, pollution, intensive fishing, degradation of mangrove forests and urban pressures. "In Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the project would support the coastal management plans of the two States by helping 1 lakh people through enhanced knowledge, skill development and by leveraging funds for government agencies and local communities," a press release from the World Bank said on Wednesday. The programme would also help 70,000 people, including women, receive training in sectors like sustainable tourism to gain new sources of income. World Bank's Acting Country Director for India, Paul Procee said, "India's Vision 2030 has recognised the potential of the blue economy to power its economic growth. This Project will help states tap into private sector sources to mitigate the impacts of plastic pollution and to foster eco-tourism in selected areas." "For example, private sector intervention can help strengthen plastic waste value chains and establish environment-friendly beaches while also creating economic opportunities for coastal communities," he said.