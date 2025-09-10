Parl panel suggests strict laws, mandatory fact-checking to curb fake news

Calling fake news a threat to public order and democratic process, a parliamentary committee has recommended amending penal provisions, increasing fine and fixing accountability to tackle the challenge.

In its draft report adopted on Tuesday, the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has also called for mandatory presence of fact-checking mechanism and internal ombudsman in all print, digital and electronic media organisations.

Sources said the committee has made a raft of suggestions, including a collaborative effort among all stake-holders covering government, private and independent fact-checkers to tackle the challenge of fake news.

The committee headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey adopted the report unanimously, showing a cross-party support for stepped-up efforts to handle the menace of fake news, the sources added.

The Committee desire the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ensure that fact-checking mechanism and internal ombudsman should be made mandatory in all print, digital and electronic media organisations of the country, one of its recommendations said. The draft report is addressed to the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry as well, as the committee scrutinises this ministry too. The report is likely to be adopted by Parliament during the next session. While asking for assigning accountability to editors and content heads for editorial control, to owners and publishers for institutional failures, and intermediaries and platforms for peddling fake news, it underlined the need for amending penal provisions in existing Acts and rules to crack down on its publication and broadcast.

The committee, however, added that this should involve and emerge from a consensus-building exercise among media bodies and relevant stake-holders. The committee is of the opinion that the amount of fine can be increased so as to make it deterrent enough for creators and publishers of fake news, it added. The panel also noted that ambiguity mars the existing description of misinformation and fake news, and asked the ministry to define it by incorporating suitable clauses in the current regulatory mechanism for print, electronics and digital media. It should be done while maintaining the delicate balance of combating misinformation and protecting freedom of speech and individual rights as guaranteed under the Constitution.

Flagging fake news with cross-border links and acknowledging complexities involved, the committee has recommended inter-ministerial collaboration at national level and multi-lateral cooperation with international bodies. The government may emulate best practices adopted by other countries, for example the French Law on Election Misinformation and to have a small but a dedicated Inter-Ministerial Task Force to deal with issues related to cross-border misinformation and fake news with representatives from the Information and Broadcasting, External Affairs, Electronics and Information Technology ministries besides legal experts, it said. Advocating close coordination between different ministries to develop concrete legal and technological solutions for identifying and prosecuting individuals and entities responsible for disseminating AI-generated fake news, the committee said AI tools should be leveraged with human oversight to do so.

The committee recommends for Inter-Ministerial coordination for exploring the feasibility of licensing requirements for AI content creators and mandatory labelling of AI-generated videos and content, and apprise them about the action taken in the matter accordingly, the report said. The committee has also urged the ministries to formulate concrete time-bound grievance redressal framework and implement digital tracking system of the grievances, the sources said. The Committee asked the Ministry to consider, during their consultation with stake-holders, a comprehensive media literacy curriculum which can be designed for the educational journey of a students. Training the teachers, instructors, librarian, etc., at the school level can also be considered. Besides, public awareness campaign, guidelines and frameworks for media literacy are essential for encouraging critical thinking.

The Committee may be apprised of the concrete outcome of the deliberations in this regard. The Ministry may also apprise the Committee about the concrete action taken by the Ministry of Education with respect to the suggestions of PCI for having media studies included in the curriculum for the children. Most of the stakeholders, the committee said, have raised concern over the safe harbour clause under Section 79 of the IT Act, 2000, which exempts digital platforms from liability from any third-party content subject to certain safeguards. For most of digital news publishers or major social media intermediary platforms, the revenue model is such that the sensational and potentially fake content gets more traction and the algorithms of such platform further amplifies such content, it said.