Sunjay Kapur estate dispute: Delhi HC asks Priya Kapur to submit asset list

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice in a case filed by actor Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, who are seeking their share in the ₹30,000-crore estate of their late father, Sunjay Kapur, reported Bar and Bench. The court instructed Priya Kapur, Kapur’s third wife, to provide a full list of all movable and immovable assets owned by the deceased businessman.

Allegations of will forgery

Samaira and Kiaan, aged 20 and 15, have accused Priya Kapur of forging the will and attempting to secure full control over Kapur’s assets. Represented by their mother, they petitioned the court, arguing that they were wrongfully excluded from their father’s inheritance after he passed away in June this year following a heart attack during a polo match in London. The suit lists Priya Kapur, her son, Kapur's mother Rani Kapur, and the purported executor of the will, Shradha Suri Marwah, as defendants.

At the heart of the dispute is the will dated March 21, 2025, which allegedly bequeaths Sunjay Kapur’s personal estate entirely to his third wife. Karisma Kapoor was married to Sunjay Kapur from 2003 until their divorce in 2016, during which they had two children. The siblings claim that Priya Kapur colluded with her associates, Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, to conceal the will for over seven weeks, only revealing it to the family during a meeting in July. Sunjay Kapur’s death Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, died in London on June 12 this year while playing polo. The coroner’s report, shared by Priya Sachdev Kapur’s office, stated the cause of death as left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease.

Rani Kapur alleges coercion Following Sunjay Kapur’s death, Priya Kapur was appointed as a director of Sona Comstar. However, Rani Kapur, Sunjay’s mother and former chairperson of the Sona Group, alleged that while the family mourned, others sought to seize control and erode their legacy. She accused Priya Kapur of coercion, asserting that she was forced to sign documents without being informed of their contents. Additionally, Rani Kapur claimed she was denied access to accounts and key company records. After Sunjay’s death, the board unanimously appointed Jeffery Mark Overly as chairman on June 23. Sona Comstar's boardroom power struggle