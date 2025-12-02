Home / India News / WB govt offers ₹2 lakh aid to families of 39 dead amid SIR-related panic

WB govt offers ₹2 lakh aid to families of 39 dead amid SIR-related panic

Thirteen others who fell ill during the SIR exercise including three booth-level officers (BLOs) allegedly burdened by "excessive workload" would also be given Rs 1 lakh each, Mamata Banerjee said

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata
The chief minister, citing government assessments, said the rollout of SIR on November 4 has triggered widespread fear and distress among sections of the public. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 7:20 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that her government will provide a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of 39 people who, she claimed, have died in the state due to "SIR-induced panic", including cases of suicide.

Thirteen others who fell ill during the SIR exercise including three booth-level officers (BLOs) allegedly burdened by "excessive workload" would also be given Rs 1 lakh each, she said.

The chief minister, citing government assessments, said the rollout of SIR on November 4 has triggered widespread fear and distress among sections of the public.

"Till now, 39 ordinary citizens, including four BLOs, have died due to the SIR panic, including suicides. Their families will be provided financial assistance," she said after a review of the state's 14-year development record at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Banerjee added that 13 others were currently under treatment after collapsing or falling critically ill during enumeration-related duties.

The state has also recorded allegations of deaths of BLOs owing to "work pressure". Banerjee said four such fatalities had been reported, and the government had already provided Rs 2 lakh each to the families of four officials.

According to officials, the first reported suicide linked to SIR-related panic occurred on the inaugural day of the exercise, when Pradip Kar, a resident of Khardah in North 24 Parganas, ended his life.

Since then, deaths reported during the enumeration phase include nearly half due to suicide, with the rest attributed to cardiac arrest and brain strokes, sources said.

The chief minister accused the Centre of "weaponising" the revision process and said her government would stand by those who suffered.

"We will not let people be traumatised or intimidated. The state will support every affected family," she asserted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amit Shah says ₹6,842 cr refunded to 35.44 lakh Sahara Group depositors

Rubaiyya Sayeed kidnapping: Court frees Shangloo, rejects custody to CBI

Parliament clears Manipur GST Amendment Bill; FM explains key reforms

Do new labour codes support 72-hour work week idea? Here's the truth

Give statutory authority to National Statistical Commission: Par panel

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeIndia NewsWest BengalElection newsTMCPolitics

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story