Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / WB to consider lifting potato shipment ban post cost stability in local mkt

WB to consider lifting potato shipment ban post cost stability in local mkt

The situation is being closely monitored, and the next steps would be decided after a thorough review

A labourer prepares to unload sacks of potatoes from a truck at a wholesale vegetable and fruit market in New Delhi
The state-run Sufal Bangla outlets are selling potatoes at Rs 29 per kg
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 2:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shipment of potatoes to other states will be considered after retail prices in West Bengal stabilise at Rs 30 per kg, an official in Kolkata said on Monday.

West Bengal, one of the largest producers of potatoes in the country, has restricted shipment of the commodity to other states because of a steep rise in prices in the local market. Neighbouring states such as Assam, Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar depend on West Bengal for potatoes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We have been able to control prices, but our aim is to achieve Rs 30 per kg at the retail level before allowing shipment to neighbouring states," an official of West Bengal's Agriculture Marketing Department said.

The situation is being closely monitored, and the next steps would be decided after a thorough review, he said.

At present, the Jyoti variety of potatoes is retailing at Rs 36 per kg in Kolkata, while the cold storage price stands at Rs 26 per kg.

The state-run Sufal Bangla outlets are selling potatoes at Rs 29 per kg.

More From This Section

Bihar quota law: Patna HC verdict based on 50% cap on reservation decoded

CBI files final charge sheet in Delhi excise policy case against Kejriwal

Several steps taken to curb students' suicides, MoS Sukanta Majumdar

Parliament LIVE news: Nothing in Budget for middle-class, farmers, says Rahul Gandhi

Family of Indian man killed in Russia Ukraine war waits for his remains

The Progressive Potato Traders' Association said it did not receive any official communication regarding price targets or restarting outward shipments.

"There is no communication or directive that shipments to neighbouring states will be allowed once retail prices stabilise at Rs 30 per kg," said Lalu Mukherjee, the secretary of the association.

He said that while dispatches from Hooghly and Burdwan cold storages remained high, those from Medinipur and Bankura, which focus more on shipment to other states, were comparatively less due to the ban.

Traders argued that the varieties shipped to other states differ from those consumed locally, warning that a prolonged ban could lead to a surplus, negatively impacting farmers.

As a result of the restrictions imposed by the West Bengal government, the prices of potatoes have skyrocketed in many states.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bengal in anarchic condition, restore law, order: Adhir writes to President

Mamata walks out of NITI Aayog meet, says not given adequate time to speak

Scrap NITI Aayog, bring back Planning Commission: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Potato dispatches from Bengal up 35% day after traders withdraw strike

Army Agniveer goes on two months leave, forms robbery gang with brother

Topics :West Bengalpotato pricescontainer shipments

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story