Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Bihar quota law: Patna HC verdict based on 50% cap on reservation decoded

Bihar quota law: Patna HC verdict based on 50% cap on reservation decoded

In June, the Patna HC had struck down the law passed by the Nitish Kumar government, which legalised hiking the reservations for backward classes, Dalits and tribals up to 65%

SC, Supreme Court
New Delhi: A view of the Supreme Court (SC) of India, in New Delhi, Friday, July 12, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 2:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Patna High Court order that quashed the Bihar law, nullifying the increased quota for the reserved classes from 50 to 65 per cent.

On June 20, the Patna HC struck down the law passed by the Nitish Kumar government, which legalised hiking the reservations for backward classes, Dalits and tribals in government jobs and educational institutes. The amendment to the existing law was unanimously passed by the state’s bicameral legislature in November last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The quota was implemented after a survey of the state collected by the Kumar government found that backward classes, Dalits and tribals were nearly two-thirds of the total population.

The apex court has listed the matter for hearing in September.

1992 Indra Sawhney vs Union of India case for quota

In its judgement, the HC has sought the 50 per cent ceiling criteria on reservations to strike down the law. Soon after, the Bihar government moved to the top court on July 2 to challenge the HC’s verdict. 

The 50 per cent criteria, laid down by the Supreme Court in the 1992 Indra Sawhney vs Union of India case, aims to cap reservation to 50 per cent of the seats to ensure ‘efficiency’ in administration. 

More From This Section

CBI files final charge sheet in Delhi excise policy case against Kejriwal

Several steps taken to curb students' suicides, MoS Sukanta Majumdar

Parliament LIVE news: Nothing in Budget for middle-class, farmers, says Rahul Gandhi

Family of Indian man killed in Russia Ukraine war waits for his remains

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order scrapping 65% caste-based quota in Bihar


In the landmark judgement, the top court had upheld the 27 per cent quota for the socially and economically backward groups by a 6-3 majority. It maintained that social and educational backwardness should be used as criteria to qualify for reservations and reiterated the 50 per cent limit to vertical quotas, established in earlier judgements (M R Balaji v State of Mysore, 1963, and Devadasan v Union of India, 1964).

During the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also promised to introduce reservations based on population criteria, triggering a massive political slugfest over the issue between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition. 


 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC issues notice to Bihar govt over plea on bridge collapse incidents

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar chairs JD(U) meeting, discusses Jharkhand polls

Poor planning, mgmt delayed projects in Patna Smart Cities Mission: CAG

Jail term, Rs 10 lakh fine for paper leaks: Bihar's new Bill amid NEET row

Centre denying special status for Bihar evokes cryptic response from Nitish

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar governmentBiharBS Web ReportsSupreme CourtReservation quotaSC/ST reservationQuota

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story