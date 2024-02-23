'We are aware': Govt on Indian youths wrongly drafted into Russian army

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Stay away from Russia-Ukraine conflict
How were Indian youths duped into fighting for Russia According to Sufiyan’s brother Imran, he was approached by a company named 'Baba Blocks Company'. He said the firm has offices in Dubai. Mumbai, and Delhi and took the first batch of youth on November 12, 2023. He said that Rs 3 lakh were taken from all 21 people who were sent by the firm.
They also signed an agreement in Russia on November 13. Imran said that the agent company suggested to the youths that their jobs would be as support staff for the Russian army but they were drafted into the army itself and deployed to fight Ukraine.
(With ANI inputs)
(With ANI inputs)