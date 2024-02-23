'We are aware': Govt on Indian youths wrongly drafted into Russian army

Following the reports that some Indians have been allegedly duped by some agents and drafted into fighting for Russia amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the Centre on Friday said that it is aware of the matter.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Indian Embassy has regularly taken up the issue with the Russian authorities and is seeking the earliest possible discharge of those trapped.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army,” Jaiswal said in an official statement.

Stay away from Russia-Ukraine conflict

"We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict," he advised further.

A man belonging to Hyderabad, Mohammad Sufiyan, is among those who have been duped into fighting for Russia. Sufiyan’s family has approached the Centre, urging them to release the trapped youth and take action against those behind this incident.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi also highlighted the issue and urged the Centre for action. "The Narendra Modi government should hold talks with the Russian government and bring back the 12 youths trapped in the Russia-Ukraine war," AIMIM posted on X.