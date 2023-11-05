Home / India News / We should unequivocally condemn it: Lone condemns targeted killings in J-K

We should unequivocally condemn it: Lone condemns targeted killings in J-K

Addressing a press conference in Kupwara, Sajad Lone said that involving violence with politics incentivises it, and therefore both of them should not be linked

ANI
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also visited the residence of the slain cop shot dead by terrorists earlier this week in Baramulla district | Photo: @Twitter

Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 10:03 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chief Sajad Lone condemned the targeted killings in the valley and said not to involve violence with politics and unequivocally condemn it.

Addressing a press conference in Kupwara, Sajad Lone said that involving violence with politics incentivizes it, and therefore both of them should not be linked.

Speaking on the recent killing of a police constable in Kashmir, Lone said, "Let us not bring politics into this. We all should unite to think about why these terrorists commit such senseless killings. Violence should not be involved with politics and we should unequivocally condemn it."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also visited the residence of the slain cop shot dead by terrorists earlier this week in Baramulla district.

Speaking to reporters, the PDP supremo said, "He was an honest man... I request the Lieutenant Governor to give a job to a daughter in the civil department...Is this not collateral damage? ... Compensation should also be given soon..."

Kashmir police had said that an injured police personnel, a resident of Wailoo Kralpora was killed by terrorists outside his house on Tuesday.

Ghulam Mohd Dar, a head constable with J-K Police succumbed to his injuries after being fired by terrorists outside his residence.

"Injured police personnel succumbed to his injuries & attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture," Kashmir Police Zone had posted on X.

He was shifted to SDH Tangmarg for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said earlier in the month.

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirviolence

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 10:03 AM IST

