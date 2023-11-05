Home / India News / EAM Jaishankar, Australian Oppn leader discusses ties and global affairs

EAM Jaishankar, Australian Oppn leader discusses ties and global affairs

ANI Asia
Photo: X @DrSJaishankar

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 7:54 AM IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Australia's Opposition Leader and former Defence Minister, Peter Dutton on Saturday and held discussions on a range of topics including the bilateral ties and global affairs.

The two leaders discussed the various aspects of the bilateral partnership between India and Australia. They also engaged in a comprehensive dialogue on pressing geopolitical issues, encompassing the Indo-Pacific region, West Asia, and Europe.

"Good to meet Leader of Liberal party of Australia Peter Dutton. Exchanged views on our bilateral partnership, the Indo-Pacific, West Asia and Europe. Thank him again for his strong support for India-Australia ties," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Peter Dutton, is on a visit to India accompanied by a delegation of 20 influential industrialists.This visit is in preparation for their participation in a pivotal 4-day Economic Trade Delegation Summit, which commenced on November 1.

Topics :S JaishankarIndia Australiabilateral ties

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 7:54 AM IST

Next Story