LIVE: Delhi's air quality in severe category for sixth consecutive day

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 9:46 AM IST
A toxic haze lingered over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday as pollution levels once again reached the severe plus category due to unfavourable wind conditions, particularly calm winds during the night. The air quality index deteriorated from 415 at 4 pm on Saturday to 460 at 7 am on Sunday. Under the Centre's air pollution control plan, all emergency measures, including a ban on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers, and all types of construction, are mandated to be initiated and enforced in the National Capital Region if the AQI crosses the 450-mark.

India's High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma reiterated New Delhi's stand on the diplomatic standoff with Canada, and urged Ottawa to release evidence backing up its allegation regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Indian envoy made the remarks in an interview with the Canadian platform, The Globe and Mail on Friday. This came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Nijjar in June.

Campaigning for his party in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took a swipe at the Congress party, describing it as a government without direction. Jyotiraditya Scindia was addressing a rally in Gwalior where he said "Today, one side you have double-engine government and on the other hand, you have an engine-less government. Through this election, we will decide the future of Gwalior. Lotus flower (BJP) has transformed Madhya Pradesh from a sick state to a unique state." The Union Minister further said that the tenure in which the BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh did what Congress could not do in 55 years.


First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 9:08 AM IST

