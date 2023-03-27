We will bring 4 resolutions for businesses during civic body meet: AAP

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Monday announced that their councillors will introduce four resolutions for the welfare of businesspersons during a special meeting of the civic body to discuss it budget.

The special meeting has been convened at the MCD headquarters on Tuesday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi passed the "schedule of taxes" in the civic budget for 2023-24 on February 15, and as required by the norms, the civic budget has to be cleared by March 31.

Addressing a press conference, Pathak said that four resolutions will be brought by AAP councillors, and he urged BJP members to support them.

One of the resolutions would be brought by AAP councillors Parveen Kumar and Sunil Chaddha pertaining to presenting the MCD's side before the judicial committee appointed by the Supreme Court to look into the matter of sealing of local shopping centres.

"The Supreme Court had formed a judicial committee to look into the matter of sealing of local shopping centres and commercial shopping centres. BJP's MCD appointed lawyers would put forth arguments against the interests of businessmen. The first resolution will pertain to MCD putting its arguments in favour of businessmen and trying to ensue that these centres open soon," he said.

The second resolution will be brought by Ravinder Bhardwaj and Rekha Rani.

"Traders have been receiving several notices pertaining to conversion charges. The second resolution will propose that no further notices on conversion charges be sent to traders. The Commissioner will be instructed from the House to not issue further notices," he said.

Prem Chauhan and Devender Kumar will bring another resolution, which will propose that the traders who have received notices will not be penalised, he said.

"The fourth resolution will be brought by Leader of House in MCD Mukesh Kumar Goel and Mohini Jeenwal will bring a resolution to propose that no notices, whatsoever, be sent to local shopping centres and commercial shopping centres," Pathak said.

The AAP MLA said that till the time MCD brings a holistic policy on the matter, traders should not be inconvenienced.

"Delhi's businessmen will be extremely happy once these resolutions are passed. During its tenure, the BJP blackmailed traders and sealed their businesses urge. I urge BJP councillors to support us and allow these resolutions to be passed," he said.