Weather forecast today (Sept 6): IMD predicts heavy rainfall till Sept 9

The India Meteorological Department has anticipated possible active monsoon conditions over central, north Peninsular, and adjoining East India for the next four days. IMD predicts that Maharashtra is likely to experience isolated heavy rains until September 8.

The weather office has also warned of intense downpours in many states till 8 September. Besides, it has predicted an increase in rainfall with isolated severe rain probable over Gujarat on the 7th and 8th of September and over Madhya Pradesh from the 6th to 8th of September.

In addition, it stated that moderate rains were likely to continue for the next five days in Kerala, with the possibility of heavy rains in isolated locations from September 4 to September 8.

IMD Weather Forecasts: Brief Report

1. East India

Light/moderate thunderstorms with rainfall and isolated intense rainfall over Odisha during 06th-08th; Gangetic West Bengal during 06th- 07th; Jharkhand on 06th and 08th and over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 06th- 09th September.

2. South India

Light/moderate thunderstorm and rainfall with isolated intense rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, and North Interior Karnataka 06th, over Tamil Nadu; over the coast and South Interior Karnataka on September 8 and 9, Puducherry and Karaikal during 06th- 07th and over Kerala and Mahe from September 6 to September 9.

3. Central India

Light/moderate thunderstorms/rainfall with isolated intense rainfall over isolated intense rainfall likely to East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during 06th-09th; over West Madhya Pradesh during 06th-09th September and over Chhattisgarh during 06th-07th. Isolated severe rain is likewise over Vidarbha on 06th September.

4. West India

Light/moderate thunderstorms/rainfall with isolated intense rainfall over Marathwada during 06th-08th and over Konkan and Goa during 07th-09th, over Gujarat Locale on 08th September and Madhya Maharashtra during 06th-09th September.

5. Northeast India

Light/moderate thunderstorms/rainfall with isolated intense rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on 08th and 09th and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 07th-09th September.

6. Northwest India

On the 6th, West Uttar Pradesh will likely experience isolated heavy rainfall with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms; on the 6-7th over East Uttar Pradesh; over Uttarakhand on September 8 and 9 and over East Rajasthan during the 07th-09th.

In addition, it stated that moderate rains were likely to continue for the next five days in Kerala, with the possibility of heavy rains in isolated locations from September 6 to September 8.