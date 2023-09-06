Home / India News / SC agrees to hear Editor Guild's plea for protection in Manipur FIRs case

SC agrees to hear Editor Guild's plea for protection in Manipur FIRs case

Divan said two FIRs have been lodged against the Guild members in Manipur and they are seeking protection from coercive action in these cases

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear during the day a plea by the Editors Guild of India seeking protection from coercive action in two FIRs lodged in Manipur against some of its members.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

"We will take it up after admission (matters) are over," the CJI told senior advocate Shyam Divan, who mentioned the matter for the Guild.

Divan said two FIRs have been lodged against the Guild members in Manipur and they are seeking protection from coercive action in these cases.

On September 4, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said that a police case has been filed on the basis of a complaint against the president and three members of the Editors Guild of India and accused them of trying to "provoke clashes" in the state.

A second FIR was also registered against the four members of the Guild, with additional charge of defamation.

The Guild, in a report published on Saturday, had slammed the internet ban in the state as being detrimental to media reportage, criticised what it termed as one-sided reporting by some media outlets and claimed there were indications that the state leadership "had turned partisan" during the conflict period.

Also Read

Trying to create more clashes: Manipur CM on booking Editors Guild members

Journalist bodies demand withdrawal of FIR against Editors Guild members

Editors Guild files petition challenging the Centre's fact-check rule

FIR filed Editors Guild members for report on media coverage: Manipur CM

Caveat petition filed in Allahabad HC over Gyanvapi ASI survey order

'President of Bharat': Here is what the SC said on renaming India in 2020

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 20 Best Quotes of lord Krishna on Spirituality

Special Protection Group Director Arun Kumar Sinha passes away at 61

G20 Summit: Silverware with Indian culture-inspired motifs for VVIP guests

Violence continues in Manipur, but for Centre situation normal: Congress

Topics :Editors GuildSupreme CourtManipurviolence

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story