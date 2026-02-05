Weather update: Fog, cold wave in North India; rain, snow likely in hills

A cold wave and fog persisted across large parts of northern India on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of dense to very dense fog in several states during morning and night hours. The prolonged fog has been accompanied by chilly conditions, particularly across the Indo-Gangetic plains, where minimum temperatures have dipped by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below the seasonal normal.

According to the IMD, dense fog conditions are very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog is also expected over Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Madhya Pradesh. In parts of Uttarakhand, ground frost has been flagged as very likely at multiple locations, raising concerns for crops and early morning travel in these districts.

Minimum temperatures across northwest India are not expected to see any major change over the next few days, though Uttar Pradesh may witness a further gradual fall of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Over central and eastern India, night temperatures are forecast to decline over the next 48 to 72 hours before stabilising. Delhi remains covered in mist In the national capital, residents woke up to moderate fog, with visibility reduced during early morning hours, affecting road traffic in several parts of the city. While no rainfall warning has been issued for Delhi on February 5, the IMD cautioned that fog could persist during night and early morning hours over the next couple of days.