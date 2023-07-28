Weather Update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Mumbai, IMD issues red alert

Mumbai is set to face another episode of heavy rainfall, after witnessing heavy rainfall for more than a week. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Mumbai City and Suburban area for Friday. In Thane and Palghar districts, IMD has issued an orange alert. In the wake of heavy rainfall, schools have been shut in Thane. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, there are chances of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

On July 27, three of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumba reached their maximum capacity. Modak Sagar Lake overflowed after heavy rainfall in the city.

According to IMD, Mumbai has recorded its wettest July on record with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm of rainfall



The Colaba observatory registered “extremely heavy" rainfall at 223.2 mm till Thursday 8:30 am. The Santacruz observatory recorded 145.1 mm of rainfall, IMD said.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Update



After heavy showers in Himachal Pradesh, stretches of National Highway-5 at Broni Nallah and Khaneri in Shimla district and Kaksthal in Kinnaur district were blocked due to landslides, officials stated on Friday.

According to IMD, a reactivated monsoon trough along with another western disturbance could lead to some intense rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand.





According to IMD, a reactivated monsoon trough along with another western disturbance could lead to some intense rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand. IMD said that widespread light to moderate rains and isolated heavy showers (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) will impact parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 29. Furthermore. Some isolated locations could witness very heavy downpours (115.6 mm-204.5 mm) on July 28.

On July 26, Heavy rainfall in Shimla district blocked the National Highway in the Jeori and Broni Nallah areas. Two houses and agricultural land were damaged because of a cloudburst in the Rampur subdivision of Shimla district.