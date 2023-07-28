Home / India News / Weather Update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Mumbai, IMD issues red alert

Weather Update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Mumbai, IMD issues red alert

According to IMD, Mumbai has recorded its wettest July on record with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm of rainfall

BS Web Team New Delhi
The BMC said, there are chances of heavy rainfall at isolated places (File)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Mumbai is set to face another episode of heavy rainfall, after witnessing heavy rainfall for more than a week. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Mumbai City and Suburban area for Friday. In Thane and Palghar districts, IMD has issued an orange alert. In the wake of heavy rainfall, schools have been shut in Thane. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, there are chances of heavy rainfall at isolated places. 

On July 27, three of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumba reached their maximum capacity. Modak Sagar Lake overflowed after heavy rainfall in the city.

According to IMD, Mumbai has recorded its wettest July on record with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm 
 of rainfall

The Colaba observatory registered “extremely heavy" rainfall at 223.2 mm till Thursday 8:30 am. The Santacruz observatory recorded 145.1 mm of rainfall, IMD said.

Also Read: Monsoon Session LIVE: Govt likely to take up Delhi Ordinance Bill next week

Himachal Pradesh Weather Update
 
After heavy showers in Himachal Pradesh, stretches of National Highway-5 at Broni Nallah and Khaneri in Shimla district and Kaksthal in Kinnaur district were blocked due to landslides, officials stated on Friday.

According to IMD, a reactivated monsoon trough along with another western disturbance could lead to some intense rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand.

IMD said that widespread light to moderate rains and isolated heavy showers (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) will impact parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 29. Furthermore. Some isolated locations could witness very heavy downpours (115.6 mm-204.5 mm) on July 28.  

Also Read: Parts of national capital likely to receive moderate rainfall, says IMD

On July 26, Heavy rainfall in Shimla district blocked the National Highway in the Jeori and Broni Nallah areas. Two houses and agricultural land were damaged because of a cloudburst in the Rampur subdivision of Shimla district.

Also Read

India braces for heavy rainfall: IMD issues alerts for multiple states

20 flights cancelled, 120 delayed at Delhi airport amid heavy rains

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

LIVE: Amarnath Yatra resumes in J-K from Pahalgam side after three days

Delhi to expect a dry morning as humidity levels drop to 57%, says IMD

Parts of national capital likely to receive moderate rainfall, says IMD

Most parts of Mumbai receive moderate showers, IMD predicts heavy rainfall

70% of world's tigers are found in India: PM Modi lauds Project Tiger

Smugglers using drones to send drugs across border into India: Pak official

As part of its revamp plan, Railways to source 8,000 Vande Bharat coaches

Topics :RainfallMumbai rainsMumbaiHimachal PradeshBS web team

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story