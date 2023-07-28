Home / India News / Smugglers using drones to send drugs across border into India: Pak official

Smugglers using drones to send drugs across border into India: Pak official

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, the Special Assistant on Defence to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made these remarks to Hamid Mir, a journalist associated with Pakistan's Geo News

ANI
Mir has posted a video on his Twitter handle of the interview with Khan, who is also the Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) representing Kasur city, which borders the state of Punjab in India

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 11:17 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A senior official in the Pakistan government has admitted that Pakistani smugglers are using drones to smuggle illicit drugs, mostly heroin into Indian territory.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, the Special Assistant on Defence to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made these remarks to Hamid Mir, a journalist associated with Pakistan's Geo News.

Mir has posted a video on his Twitter handle of the interview with Khan, who is also the Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) representing Kasur city, which borders the state of Punjab in India.

The Pakistani journalist tweeted on July 17, "Big disclosure by PM's advisor Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. Smugglers using drones in the flood-affected areas of Kasur near Pakistan-India border to transport heroin. He demanded a special package for the rehabilitation of the flood victims otherwise victims will join smugglers."

In the video clip of the interview posted by the Pakistani journalist, Malik Khan is heard saying, "This (Kasur near LOC) is a rangers area. Due to some border regulations, there is some sensitivity."

When the journalist asks the special advisor to Pakistan PM about the issue of cross-border smuggling of narcotics in Kasur he affirms the development. "Sure, it (smuggling via drone) is happening and it is very unfortunate. Recently there have been two incidents where 10 kg of heroin was tied to each drone and thrown across. Agencies are working on it."

Indian security forces have brought down a number of drones in recent times carrying contraband.

In April this year, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said that security forces have taken many counter-measures to tackle incidents of dropping of weapons and drugs by drones sent by Pakistan.

Earlier this month, on July 21, BSF and Punjab Police troops recovered a drone in broken condition from the farming field near Mastgarh village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

On specific information, BSF and Punjab Police launched a search operation and recovered the Pakistani drone from the outskirts of Mastgarh village.

"The recovered drone belongs to Quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK model," officials said.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled the nefarious design of smugglers by seizing 2.35 kg of heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

During the detailed search, the BSF troops recovered one packet of narcotics suspected to be heroin weighing 2.35 kg wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from the farming field ahead of border fencing.

On June 29, BSF troops recovered approximately 5.120 kg of suspected heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in farming fields of Village- Khalra in Tarn Taran district.

Earlier, on June 24, the troops of the BSF shot down a Pakistani drone that had intruded into the Indian airspace in Punjab's Tarn Taran sector.

Also, the BSF shot and brought down a Pakistani drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

On June 22, the BSF in Punajb's Fazilka recovered a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics near the Abohar border.

"On specific information, alert BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) on June 22, during morning hours along with 2 kg (appx) suspected heroin near the international border in Jodhawala village of Fazilka district," BSF Punjab Frontier said.

BSF personnel in Rajasthan's Bikaner recovered a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics near the Rawla border.

Also Read

AI-powered US military drone kills operator during simulated test: Report

Shehbaz Sharif to step down as Pak PM before next month; all you must know

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Shehbaz Sharif asks Nawaz to return Pakistan, become PM for fourth time

Elections in country will take place on same day: Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif

As part of its revamp plan, Railways to source 8,000 Vande Bharat coaches

India-made cold syrup sent to Iraq tainted with toxic chemicals, shows test

J'khand monsoon session begins today, 3 important bills to be retabled

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2023 in Gandhinagar today

Himachal rains: NH-5 blocked in Shimla, Kinnaur following landslides

Topics :Shehbaz SharifDronesIndia-pak borderPakistan

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vodafone Idea likely to get extension to pay Q1 spectrum and licence fees

Silicon Power to invest $121.7 mn in semiconductor plant in Odisha

Politics

We want to help farmers: Karnataka Dy CM on milk price hike in state

Centre working in biased manner: Pilot on PM Modi's visit to Rajasthan

Technology

Samsung unveils foldable smartphones in bet on devices with bending screens

Samsung confirms Galaxy fan-edition smartphone is in the pipeline: Report

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story