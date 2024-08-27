Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for severe rains in several states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued multiple alerts as two weather systems are about to impact different regions of the country. States like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are expected to witness extremely heavy rain in the coming two to three days.

The Deep Depression is expected to continue in its west-southwestward movement and will reach Saurashtra and Kutch, and the adjoining northeast Arabian Sea, by August 29. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal is expected to move west-northwestwards across East India. These changes are anticipated to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in regions such as South Rajasthan, Gujarat State, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Coastal Karnataka in the coming two days. The showers may cause potential flooding.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bay of Bengal, particularly around coasts of Gujarat and Maharashtra until August 30.

The public has also been urged to steer clear of areas prone to waterlogging and check traffic advisories before travelling. Farmers in the affected areas are also advised by the IMD to ensure drainage in fields providing support for crops.

Heavy rainfall in Gujarat

Gujarat is witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region which will continue over the next two to three days. The heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding and displacement of hundreds of residents. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is actively conducting relief and rescue operations in Valsad, where severe rains resulted in flood-like conditions.

Gujarat might experience gusty winds of 55 km/h on Tuesday that could escalate to between 60-70 km/h in Rajasthan till Wednesday.

Light rains in parts of Himachal

The Indian Met department also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh for Tuesday and Wednesday. Kukumseri Keylong in the tribal Lahaul & Spiti district witnessed lowest night temperature in the state at 11.9 degree celsius. Bilaspur reported the highest maximum temperature at 35.5°C.

Due to heavy rains, 41 roads in the states are being closed. The most number of trains are closed in Mandi districts, followed by Kangra with nine, Shimla with eight and Kully with six, and one each in Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul & Spiti and Una districts.