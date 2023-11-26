Welcome world to invest in our nation, India won't disappoint: PM Modi

People of India are trendsetters and trailblazers when it comes to innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and welcomed the world to invest in the country.

Modi's remarks came in response to a post on X which called India an ancient civilisation that is simultaneously like a startup country.

"I love your optimism and will add- the people of India are trendsetters and trailblazers when it comes to innovation," Modi said on X.

"We welcome the world to invest in our nation. India won't disappoint," the prime minister said.