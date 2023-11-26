Prez bats for all-India judicial service to nurture talents in judiciary

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday suggested the creation of an all-India judicial service which can select brilliant youngsters and nurture their talents from lower levels to higher levels in judiciary.

Addressing the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court of India here, she said that the place of the judiciary in the constitutional framework remains "rather unique" and a "more varied representation of India's unique diversity on bench and bar definitely helps serve the cause of justice better".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Murmu said one way to hasten this diversification process can be the creation of a system in which judges can be recruited from varied backgrounds through a process which is merit based, competitive and transparent.

"There can be an all-India judicial service which can select brilliant youngsters and nurture and promote their talents from lower levels to higher levels," she said.

Those who aspire to serve the bench can be selected from across the country to create a larger pool of talent, the president said.

"Such a system can offer opportunities to the less-represented social groups too. I leave it to your wisdom to devise any effective mechanism that you deem fit to achieve this objective of strengthening the justice delivery system," Murmu said addressing the event. Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud, other judges of the apex court and high courts also attended the event.

November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.