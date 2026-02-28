West Asia crisis: Govt reviews preparedness with aviation stakeholders

The government on Saturday reviewed the preparedness of aviation stakeholders in the wake of the evolving Middle East situation and asked airlines to ensure timely rerouting, diversion of flights wherever required in accordance with safety protocols.

Multiple airspaces have been closed in the wake of the attacks on Iran by Israel and the US.

With Indian airlines suspending their Middle East operations and thousands of passengers facing travel disruptions, civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu held a high-level review meeting with the stakeholders.

At the meeting, the ministry told airlines to ensure timely rerouting and diversion of flights wherever required in accordance with safety protocols.