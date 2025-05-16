SC directs West Bengal to pay 25% Dearness Allowance to govt employees

The Supreme Court on Friday told the West Bengal government to pay 25 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) to its employees. The court gave the state three months to make the payment.

The decision came from a bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta. The case will be heard again in August.

This issue began when some government workers in West Bengal prayed before the Calcutta High Court for DA equal to what central government workers get. In May 2022, the High Court told the state to pay DA at central government rates.

But the West Bengal government did not agree and took the matter to the Supreme Court in November 2022. Since then, the state has raised DA a few times, but it still remains much lower than the central government rate. There is still a gap of 37 per cent.

As of April 1, 2025, West Bengal workers receive 18 per cent DA, including a recent 4 per cent hike. Many employees are unhappy and say this is not enough.

What is Dearness Allowance?

Dearness Allowance is extra money given to government employees and pensioners to help them deal with rising prices. It is calculated as a percentage of the basic salary or pension.

This 25 per cent DA order will affect over 10 lakh employees and pensioners in West Bengal. It is expected to give them some relief as they continue to ask for better pay.

BJP welcomed the court’s decision

Criticising the Mamata Banerjee government, the BJP welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, desrcibing it as a “landmark order”.

"This is a major victory for West Bengal government employees and BJP Bengal. After a long legal battle and multiple attempts by the state government – nearly 17 adjournments to delay proceedings – the Supreme Court has finally delivered a landmark order..." BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya wrote in a post on X.

"The BJP will ensure that government employees in West Bengal receive what they are owed and that Mamata Banerjee is held accountable," Malviya added.

[With agency inputs]