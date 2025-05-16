Home / India News / PM Modi to chair meeting of Niti Aayog Governing Council on May 24

PM Modi to chair meeting of Niti Aayog Governing Council on May 24

The governing council -- the apex body of NITI Aayog -- includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers

Modi, Narendra Modi
Modi is the Chairman of NITI Aayog. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on May 24, according to official sources.

The agenda of the meeting is being firmed up, they said.

The governing council -- the apex body of NITI Aayog -- includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers.

Modi is the Chairman of NITI Aayog.

Generally, the full council meeting happens every year and last year it was held under the chairmanship of Modi on July 27.

The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: IIFT's proposal to open first offshore campus in Dubai approved by Centre

Refused to descend: Indian mountaineer dies at Mt Everest near 'death zone'

Justice Bela Trivedi, 11th woman SC judge, retires after 3.5 years on bench

'Everyone wants name in newspapers': SC rejects pleas against Waqf law

Chinese-linked investment fraud syndicate busted, 2 held by Delhi Police

Topics :Narendra ModiNITI Aayog CEONiti Aayog

First Published: May 16 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story