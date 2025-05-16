PM Modi to chair meeting of Niti Aayog Governing Council on May 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on May 24, according to official sources.

The agenda of the meeting is being firmed up, they said.

The governing council -- the apex body of NITI Aayog -- includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers.

Modi is the Chairman of NITI Aayog.

Generally, the full council meeting happens every year and last year it was held under the chairmanship of Modi on July 27.

The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015.