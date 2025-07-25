Lok Sabha to take up removal motion against Justice Varma: Rijiju

The Lok Sabha will soon convene to discuss a motion seeking the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma, who is facing allegations in a corruption-related case, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday.

“We shouldn’t remain in any doubt, proceedings to remove Justice Yashwant Varma will begin in the Lok Sabha,” Rijiju said, adding that all parties had agreed to move unitedly in action against alleged corruption in the judiciary.

The development comes after 152 members of the Lok Sabha submitted the motion to Speaker Om Birla on July 21, the opening day of the Monsoon session of Parliament. The Rajya Sabha also received a similar notice on the same day, signed by 63 Opposition MPs.

On Thursday, news agency PTI reported that a three-member inquiry committee is expected to be formed soon to probe the matter. It added that Speaker Birla is expected to approach the Chief Justice of India to recommend two individuals for the panel — one Supreme Court judge and one High Court chief justice. In addition, the Speaker will nominate a distinguished jurist of his own choosing to complete the three-member committee. ALSO READ: Three-member Parliament panel likely to probe charges against Justice Varma Why is Justice Varma under the scanner? Justice Varma came under scrutiny after bundles of burnt and partially burnt currency were discovered at his official residence earlier this year. In response, an internal committee of judges was formed to investigate the incident. The panel later submitted a report recommending his impeachment.