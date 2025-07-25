Atal Pension Yojana adds 3.9 mn enrolments in FY26, total crosses 80 mn

Social Security scheme Atal Pension Yojana has crossed 80 million total gross enrolments, with an addition of 39 lakh new subscribers so far in the current fiscal, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

APY was launched on May 9, 2015.

"The Atal Pension Yojana (APY), a flagship social security scheme of the Government of India administered by PFRDA, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 8 crore total gross enrolments with an addition of 39 lakh new subscribers in the current Financial Year (FY 2025-26) alone," the ministry said in a statement.

Launched with a vision to create a universal social security system for all Indians, APY is a voluntary, contributory pension scheme, focused on the poor, the underprivileged, and workers in the unorganised sector.