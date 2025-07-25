Home / India News / Atal Pension Yojana adds 3.9 mn enrolments in FY26, total crosses 80 mn

APY is a voluntary, contributory pension scheme, focused on the poor, the underprivileged, and workers in the unorganised sector

Pension
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 7:29 PM IST
Social Security scheme Atal Pension Yojana has crossed 80 million total gross enrolments, with an addition of 39 lakh new subscribers so far in the current fiscal, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

APY was launched on May 9, 2015.

"The Atal Pension Yojana (APY), a flagship social security scheme of the Government of India administered by PFRDA, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 8 crore total gross enrolments with an addition of 39 lakh new subscribers in the current Financial Year (FY 2025-26) alone," the ministry said in a statement.

Launched with a vision to create a universal social security system for all Indians, APY is a voluntary, contributory pension scheme, focused on the poor, the underprivileged, and workers in the unorganised sector.

APY assures a guaranteed monthly pension of ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 for the subscriber post-60 years of age, the same pension to the spouse after the subscriber's demise, and return of the accumulated corpus to the nominee after the death of both. It is open to all Indian citizens between the age of 18-40 years, except those who are or have been income tax payers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :pension schemeAtal Pension YojanaPensions

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

