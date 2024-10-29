What is IRCTC Vikalp scheme and how does it help to confirm train tickets?

The festive season has begun across the country, starting with Dhanteras today, and will continue till Chath Puja. Amid the peak festive season, people are heading to their homes and securing a confirmed train ticket is the biggest challenge for them.

To ease this, the Indian Railways (IRCTC) has introduced the Vikalp Scheme this Diwali, offering relief to passengers with waitlisted tickets. This scheme increases travellers’ chances of securing confirmed seats on alternative trains, making holiday travel a bit smoother.

Keeping the ticket demand in mind, the Indian Railways (IRCTC) have eased the process for all travellers by introducing the Vikalp Scheme this Diwali.

What is the IRCTC Vikalp scheme?

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced the Vikalp Scheme designed to provide relief to passengers with waitlisted tickets. Under this scheme, passengers who haven’t secured the confirmed seat on their original train can opt for alternative trains on the same route at an additional cost.

Though the Vikalp scheme does not guarantee a confirmed seat, the availability of the seat depends on alternate trains. Hence, passengers are advised to check their PNR status closer to the journey to confirm their seat assignment.

How does the scheme work?

When the traveller chooses to use the Vikalp Scheme during booking, the ticket is transferred to another train departing within 12 hours of the original schedule. As soon as the seats are available, the ticket will be automatically confirmed. Passengers need to note that once the seat is reallocated, they cannot travel on their initially selected train.

However, the passengers need to understand that if the confirmed ticket is being cancelled, the cancellation charges will apply.

What are the key features of the IRCTC Vikalp Scheme?

Here are the key features of the IRCTC Vikalp scheme:

The tickets would be available only for Mail and Express trains.

Passengers do not need to pay any additional fees for choosing the Vikalp scheme.

Waitlisted passengers who choose to opt for Vikalp will automatically be considered for alternate trains.

Once the passenger is transferred to another train, passengers cannot revert to their original booking.

How to book tickets through the Vikalp scheme?

Here are the simple steps to book tickets through the Vikalp Scheme: