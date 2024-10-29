ED chargesheets AAP lawmaker Amanatullah Khan in alleged Delhi Waqf Board

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Special judge Vishal Gogne on Tuesday posted his bail application for hearing on November 7

Enforcement Directorate, ED
In April this year, the ED moved court seeking an arrest warrant against Amanatullah Khan, citing his non-appearance before the agency. Photo: X @dir_ed
Agencies New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:15 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan over money laundering charges in a case of alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The 110-page supplementary chargesheet also named one Mariam Siddiqui, who was not arrested by the ED as an accused in the case. The court is likely to take it up for consideration on November 4.

Khan was arrested by the ED on September 2 from his Okhla residence and is currently in judicial custody.

Special judge Vishal Gogne on Tuesday posted his bail application for hearing on November 7.  In April this year, the ED moved court seeking an arrest warrant against Amanatullah Khan, citing his non-appearance before the agency.

The agency had filed a chargesheet against his alleged associates Daud Nasir, Zeeshan Haider, Jawed Imam Siddiqui and Kausar Imam Siddiqui in January. The ED alleged that Khan acquired huge proceeds of crime in cash through illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested these to purchase immovable assets in the names of his associates. 

The State/UT Waqf Board deals with the religious, social and economic life of Muslims. They are not only supporting Mosques, Dargah, Grave Yards, etc but many of them support Schools, Colleges, Hospitals, Dispensaries and Musafirkhanas, which are meant for social welfare.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

