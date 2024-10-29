CPI's K Narayana urges civil aviation minister to control rising airfares

Communist Party of India(CPI) National Secretary K Narayana on Tuesday wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, urging him to rein in "exorbitant" airfares.

He said in his letter that airlines should not be allowed to hike prices beyond a limit even during a high demand.

"You have appropriately remarked that development means connectivity. As you are looking after a constituency that consists of a significant number of Indigenous people, you are well aware of the role played by connectivity in development. You have taken a commendable step to connect Amaravati to various cities of the nation and abroad," Narayana said in his letter.

"Our concern is about the fluctuation of airfares. In the last year alone, airfares have increased by 40 percent. Airlines should not hike the charges exorbitantly and arbitrarily," he added.

He alleged in the letter that private airlines were looking for super profits. He added that the situation for air travelers has become worse due to the absence of public-sector airlines in the country.

He said that though private airlines use government-constructed airports, and runways, but never benevolent even offering free coffee or tea and some snacks to passengers. The cartel of airline bosses decides the airfare and continuously hikes the charges. Hence there is no other way for passengers except to either travel or cancel the trip," he said.

"You should have a say and bargaining power because government funds have been spent on airports and runways. I also request you institute a statutory body, a regulatory authority for deciding reasonable flight fares. This should consist of all parties' representatives," he added.