Where there is will there is way: Shah lauds PM Modi on Women's Quota Bill

Hailing the passage of the women's reservation Bill in Parliament as a "historic milestone", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said through this landmark piece of legislation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a powerful message of gender equality and inclusive governance across the world.

Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, Shah posted, "Where there is a will there is a way. A historic milestone was achieved today on the path of equitable governance as the Rajya Sabha passed the women's reservation Bill. By fulfilling a long-pending demand, PM @narendramodi Ji has sent a powerful message of gender equality and inclusive governance across the world. My heartfelt gratitude to Modi-ji and congratulations to every citizen."

A day after it was cleared in the Lok Sabha, the Upper House on Thursday passed the women's reservation Bill, aptly titled 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhniyam', unanimously with 214 members voting in support and none against.

Following the passage of the bill, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die.

Meanwhile, chants of 'Modi Modi' were raised by women MPs as they took turns to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the draft legislation.

Women members from both Houses of Parliament, including PT Usha, and Union Ministers Meenakashi Lekhi and Smriti Irani, were all smiles as they presented a bouquet to Prime Minister Modi on the historic passage of the Bill in Parliament.

Later, both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Bill aced the legislative test in the Lok Sabha as it was passed by a brute majority of 454 votes in favour and just 2 against.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal gave a brief reply to the day-long debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the upper House of Parliament and said it will be implemented after following due process.

Ahead of the voting, PM Modi urged the Rajya Sabha members to pass the Bill unanimously.

He said the Bill will lead to a new confidence in the people of the country.

"All members and political parties have played a significant role in empowering women and enhancing 'Nari Shakti'. Let us give the country a strong message," he said.

The Rajya Sabha had earlier passed the Women's Reservation Bill in 2010 during the Congress-led UPA government but it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.