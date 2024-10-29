Who is Abhinav Arora, the 'Bal Sant' threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang?

Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old who refers to himself as ‘Bal Sant Baba’, has reportedly received a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Abhinav’s mother, Jyoti Arora, voiced concern over the threats, stating that her son has only engaged in acts of devotion. Social media efforts are being made to escalate our situation, but Abhinav has not done anything wrong to warrant these threats, she said.

She said, “We received a call message from Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last night, we got a call that I missed. We received a message from the same number today that they would kill Abhinav.”

Hailing from Delhi, Abhinav is a spiritual content creator who claims his spiritual journey began at the age of three. Recently, he faced backlash after dancing at a religious procession, which drew criticism from respected Hindu leader Swami Rambhadracharya, who admonished him for a perceived lack of respect.

This incident has ignited debate regarding the authenticity of Abhinav’s spiritual practices and raised questions about the reasons behind his public displays of devotion.

Who is Abhinav Arora?

At the age of 10, Abhinav Arora has emerged as a prominent spiritual influencer, boasting over 950,000 followers on Instagram. He produces engaging content that showcases Hindu festivals, scripture recitations, and his interactions with esteemed religious leaders.

Recognised as India’s Youngest Spiritual Orator by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Abhinav is the son of entrepreneur and TEDx speaker Tarun Raj Arora. Many people affectionately call him ‘Bal Sant’, and he identifies with Balram, worshipping Shree Krishna as his younger brother.

In an interview, Abhinav shared that his school experience often involved his classmates keeping their distance, as he greeted everyone with ‘Radhe Radhe’ or ‘Jai Shree Krishna’.

He also spoke about his rigorous daily routine, waking up at 3.30 am to begin his spiritual practices, which include ‘mala jaap’ (reading the rosary) and home pooja. By 6.30 am, he conducts Tulsi Puja Parikrama and offers ‘bhog’ to Bal Gopal at home, demonstrating a deep commitment to his faith.

