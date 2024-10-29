PM Modi extends Ayushman Bharat scheme to citizens aged above 70 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme (AB PM-JAY) to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, aiming to bolster India’s healthcare infrastructure.

The move, approved by the Union Cabinet in September, was initially announced by PM Modi in April. This extension includes all senior citizens aged 70 and above, irrespective of income, and is expected to benefit 45 million families by providing free health insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakh.

“Senior citizens aged 70 years and above who are already availing benefits of other public health insurance schemes such as Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) may either continue with their existing scheme or opt for AB PM-JAY,” stated a press release by the Centre dated September 11.

AB PM-JAY is promoted as the world’s largest publicly funded health insurance scheme, offering Rs 5 lakh in coverage to eligible individuals for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

In addition, PM Modi inaugurated development projects worth nearly Rs 12,850 crore.

The launch coincided with the celebration of the ninth Ayurveda Day and the birth anniversary of Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of medicine.

PM Modi also inaugurated Phase II of India's first All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi, which features top facilities such as a library, a 500-seat auditorium, and a startup incubation centre. He launched drone services at 11 tertiary healthcare institutions across India, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) units in Bhopal, Jodhpur, Manipur, Patna, and Bilaspur.

A helicopter emergency medical service was launched from AIIMS Rishikesh. PM Modi further introduced the U-WIN portal, a digital platform intended to support pregnant women and infants by streamlining the administration of critical vaccines for pregnant women and children up to 16 years.