Home / India News / Wildlife body concludes two-day bird survey at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Wildlife body concludes two-day bird survey at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

The data of all the birds was added to the eBird app. The data will analysed to know the population of which species can be increased

"Many extinct species of birds have also been found. This is the first time that a bird survey is organised", L L Uike, Field Director, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve further added
ANI General News

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In the bird survey conducted for the first time in the world-famous Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve located in the Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, 248 species of birds along with many species of owls and vultures were found. The two-day bird survey was concluded on January 7.

85 bird experts from 13 states reached Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve for the two-day bird survey. Survey work was done at 44 places in the Tiger Reserve. A team of bird experts reached different camps in nine areas of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and survey work was done.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

L L Uike, Field Director, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve said "The bird survey was conducted between January 4-7. Indore's agency Wildlife and Nature Conservancy conducted this survey in which 85 bird experts from 13 states participated. The experts walked every day for the survey and identified 248 species of birds."

"Many extinct species of birds have also been found. This is the first time that a bird survey is organised", L L Uike, Field Director, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve further added.

The data of all the birds was added to the eBird app. The data will analysed to know the population of which species can be increased.

Some bird species have been found for the first time in the bird survey at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve including red-necked grebe. Apart from this, the birds especially found in Madhya Pradesh's tiger reserve include white cap bunting, long-tailed minivet, blue borne bee-eater, grey bush chat, heart spotted woodpecker, banded bay cuckoo, black wing cuckoo shrike, owl and vulture. Various species of owls and vultures were also found.

Also Read

National Birds Day 2024: History, theme, importance and how to celebrate

Tiger count in MP rose to 785 in four years: Chouhan congratulates people

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan movie crosses 100 cr mark

Tiger 3 box office collection Day 4: Salman's movie about to reach 150 cr

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Dip in rain, sunshine hours in U'khand's Terai region over 40 yrs: Research

Lakshadweep Trip: Here's a complete guide for first-timers to the Island

Microsoft to train 100,000 Indian developers in AI technologies, tools

Snowless NW Himalayas: El Nino leads to dry winter, may have ripple effect

'BJP stands with Bilkis Bano's rapists': Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Centre

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :wildlifewildlife tourismMigrating birdsSurvey

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story