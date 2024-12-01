Will develop state by creating wealth, benefiting poor: Andhra CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday, asserted that the primary goal of the TDP-led NDA Government is to develop the state by creating wealth and benefiting the poor.

The Chief Minister visited the house of the widowed pensioner Palthuru Rudramma and handed over a Rs 4,000 pension at Indiramma Colony in Nemakallu village, Bommanahalli mandal. Later, Naidu had the darshan of Lord Anjaneya at the local temple after interacting with the colony residents.

Addressing the local public, the CM promised to transform Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub, adding that special funds would be allocated for Rayadurgam municipality after formulating an action plan for the overall development of the area.

Naidu stated that public services will be linked to technology to offer better services to people via mobile phones. Recalling the "atrocious rule" of the past five years, which caused significant suffering in the state, Naidu promised to take stern measures to ensure that there would be no land grab, and no sand or ganja mafia would operate anywhere in the state.

Free solar panels will be supplied to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) under the PM Surya Ghar scheme to enable them to generate power not only for their use but also to earn some money by selling surplus power. Naidu added that if beneficiaries do not receive their pension for one or two months for any reason, the total amount will be paid to them in the following month.

The Chief Minister also promised to take necessary steps to prevent the Rayadurgam area from turning into a desert. The state government will take full responsibility for completing the Jeedipalli and Bhiravani Tippa projects, Chandrababu declared, using the Nemakallu Praja Vedika as a platform.

He said that in the coming days, he will speak to the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes over the phone and if there is any delay in the payment of the pension serious action will be taken against those responsible for the delay.

The Minister for Finance, Payyavula Kesav, local MLA and Government Whip, Kalva Srinivasulu, MP Ambika Lakshminarayana, and the district officials were present on the occasion.