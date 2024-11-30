Pawan Kalyan cracks down on illegal rice smuggling at Kakinada port

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Expressing serious displeasure, Kalyan questioned how such large-scale rice smuggling could occur undetected at Kakinada Port

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 8:36 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan conducted an inspection at Kakinada Port to investigate the illegal transportation of rice.

During his visit, he examined 1,064 tons of rice sacks loaded onto a barge that were allegedly intended for illegal export to West African countries. State Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar provided details about the ongoing issue of illegal rice transportation from the port.

"I came to Kakinada port to check the illegal smuggling of PDS rice. A scam Which became rampant in the last regime and it's still continuing. This port looks like free for all. No accountability," Kalyan posted on X.

He further wrote, "From the anchorage port... there is no supervision. How are the district administration and Kakinada Port Authority allowing this to happen? This requires a thorough probe."

A few days ago, under the supervision of Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan, officials intercepted Stella L Panama, a ship 9 nautical miles off the coast, carrying 640 tons of rice ready for transport. Pawan Kalyan visited the site to inspect the seized shipment. Recently, under the leadership of the Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman, Thota Sudhir, officials halted illegal rice shipments and secured them at the port.

Expressing serious displeasure, Kalyan questioned how such large-scale rice smuggling could occur undetected at Kakinada Port.

He lashed out at officials, stating that illegal transportation is only stopped when public representatives intervene. He demanded accountability and action.

Kalyan also issued stern directives for stringent measures against all those involved in the illegal transportation of ration rice, emphasizing that no one is above the law.

"Today it's PDS rice smuggling and tomorrow it can be import of explosives or RDX. Will criminals stop with rice smuggling? We have a precedent of Mumbai blasts and terrorist attacks. And erstwhile East Godavari district has all key installations like ONGC and KG Basin; so, in the interest of Nation, we will take stringent measures," Kalyan wrote on X.

He also confronted district and port officials, questioning their inaction and lapses that allowed ration rice to be smuggled out of the port unnoticed.

Topics :Pawan KalyanAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh government

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 8:36 AM IST

