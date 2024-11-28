Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Indian Navy prepares disaster response plan for Cyclone Fengal relief ops

Indian Navy prepares disaster response plan for Cyclone Fengal relief ops

Navy's efforts are guided by the National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) guidelines for cyclone preparedness, which emphasise the importance of evacuation, shelter, and emergency supplies

Shanshan, Tropical storm Shanshan
Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and coastal areas to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories | Photo: Shutterstock
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 10:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian Navy has activated a comprehensive disaster response plan as Cyclone Fengal intensifies in the Bay of Bengal, posing a threat to Tamil Nadu's coastal areas.

The Indian Navy has stepped up disaster preparedness efforts as Cyclone Fengal, currently intensifying in the Bay of Bengal, threatens to impact the Tamil Nadu coastline in the coming days.

The Eastern Naval Command, in coordination with Headquarters Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (HQTN & P), has activated a robust disaster response mechanism to mitigate the cyclone's potential effects.

Focusing on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, naval authorities are working closely with state and civil administrations to ensure rapid response capabilities.

Vehicles are being loaded with essential relief materials, including food, drinking water, and medicines, while specialized Flood Relief Teams (FRTs) are being positioned in vulnerable areas.

HQTN & P has also placed its diving teams on high alert, ready to undertake emergency rescue missions if required.

More From This Section

Delhi reports isolated Japanese Encephalitis case; no outbreak: Officials

Ajmer Dargah Sharif claimed as Shiva temple in new religious site dispute

Security forces conduct search operation in Manipur, install 94 checkpoints

Adani bribery allegations highlight India's renewable energy struggles

Barring few incidents, Northeast free from law and order issue: Assam CM

Cyclone Fengal, which is forecasted to intensify within the next 48 hours, is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding to Tamil Nadu's coastal regions.

Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and coastal areas to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories.

The Navy's efforts are guided by the National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) guidelines for cyclone preparedness, which emphasise the importance of evacuation, shelter, and emergency supplies.

Some of the key measures the Indian Navy is undertaking are emergency supplies, which include stockpiling food, water, MREs and medical supplies to support the affected communities, search and rescue which refers to positioning naval personnel, including Geminis and helicopters for quick response to SAR requirements.

The measures also include loading warships with HADR relief materials, such as food, water, and medical supplies.

The Indian Navy continues to monitor the situation closely and is committed to supporting the affected personnel and ensuring their safety during Cyclone Fengal.

These measures underscore the Navy's commitment to safeguarding lives and property in anticipation of Cyclone Fengal's landfall.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Prime Minister Vishwakarma scheme will not be implemented in TN: CM Stalin

LIVE news updates: Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand chief minister today

Cyclonic storm to cause rainfall over districts of coastal Andhra, TN

IndiGo issues advisory, says flight disruptions to continue to and from TN

TN to not implement Viswakarma scheme in present form, says CM Stalin

Topics :Indian NavyTamil NaduAndhra PradeshCycloneRainfallNational Disaster Management Plan

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story