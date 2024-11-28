Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / My name not mentioned anywhere, says Jagan Reddy on Adani bribe controversy

My name not mentioned anywhere, says Jagan Reddy on Adani bribe controversy

In his first reaction days after the controversy broke out, Reddy also said he had met the Adanis several times during his tenure as the CM of Andhra Pradesh which was "not unusual"

Jagan Mohan Reddy
Photo: X@ysjagan
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

YSRCP top leader and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday strongly refuted allegations of payment of bribes to Andhra Pradesh officials by the Adani Group for solar power purchases during his party-led government, and said his name was not mentioned anywhere in a US court's indictment on the matter.

In his first reaction days after the controversy broke out, Reddy also said he had met the Adanis several times during his tenure as the CM of Andhra Pradesh which was "not unusual".

"Nowhere it mentions that incentives were offered to me because there is no way anybody can offer incentives to me, first of all. And businessmen meeting heads of states is not unusual. This in fact is an ordinary practice," he told reporters.

He further said the allegations of bribes are all hearsay and nobody has said that Jagan or somebody has taken bribes.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has been charged by the US Department of Justice over his role in a years-long scheme to pay USD 250 million bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable solar power contracts, an allegation refuted by the Indian conglomerate.

Jagans said he would file a defamation case to the tune of Rs 100 crore against some vernacular dailies for allegedly distorting the facts and publishing stories.

More From This Section

Delh Assembly polls: Kejriwal continues attack on Centre over law and order

Priyanka Gandhi will raise issues relating to women, youth: Sachin Pilot

'Machines not the problem, it's electoral machinery': Tharoor on EVMs issue

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde unlikely to take deputy CM role in new govt

Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes oath as Lok Sabha MP today

The former CM said that with the power supply agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the state would be saving over Rs one lakh crore over 25 years.

He said agreement wad between AP DISCOMS and SECI and there was no third party in it.

Earlier too, the opposition YSRCP had said its government had no direct agreement with the Adani Group, and that the power sale pact signed in 2021 was between the SECI and AP Discoms.

It had last week said the power procurement of 7,000 MW was approved by AP Electricity Regulatory Commission in November, 2021 after which the Power Sale Agreement (PSA) was signed on December 1, 2021 between SECI and AP Discoms.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian Navy prepares disaster response plan for Cyclone Fengal relief ops

Cyclonic storm to cause rainfall over districts of coastal Andhra, TN

One dead, nine hospitalised in gas leak at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra loses out as Gujarat and Andhra secure Saudi-backed refineries

Leaders in India condemn Chinmoy Das' arrest in B'desh, demand his release

Topics :Y S Jaganmohan ReddyAndhra PradeshYSRCPGautam Adani SEC indictmentAdani Group

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story