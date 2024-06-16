Home / India News / Will ensure medical help to boy suffering from rare disease: Odisha CM

Will ensure medical help to boy suffering from rare disease: Odisha CM

Majhi also told officials concerned to provide Rs 30,000 from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to his family members, according to an official statement

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday asked the district administration of Bhadrak to provide immediate health assistance to Babuli Barik, a minor boy suffering from a rare disease.

Majhi also told officials concerned to provide Rs 30,000 from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to his family members, according to an official statement.

Babuli, 14, is suffering from a rare disease called Traumatic Neuro Motor Disorder and his parents are unable to pay for proper treatment of the minor, it said.

As per the direction of Majhi, a team of doctors went to Babuli's village in Madhapur for a check-up, following which he has been referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment, the statement said.

The district administration has also been asked to be in touch with the family.

Topics :Naveen PatnaikOdisha governmentOdisha govt

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

