Around 35 fire tenders are present at the spot to extinguish the fire, they said

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 1:36 PM IST
A massive fire broke out at an LED light manufacturing unit in Mundka industrial area of the national capital on Sunday morning, officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services Department officials, they received a call about the fire at 83/6, Company Mundka Industrial Area at 7:17 am.

Immediately after getting word about the incident, fire tenders reached the spot to carry out the fire extinguishing procedure.

Around 35 fire tenders are present at the spot to extinguish the fire, they said.

The exact cause behind the fire was not clear.

According to Delhi Police, following information, local staff immediately reached the spot and found that initially there was a fire on a vacant plot. Later it spread to a nearby factory (LED light).

"Fire tenders in action to extinguish the fire. No one is trapped in the fire. None injured. Local staff is present at the spot," they said.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

