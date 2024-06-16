Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar convened a pivotal daylong meeting on Saturday to review the progress of various schemes and strategise on key departmental initiatives for the next 100 days.

The meeting included the participation of Ministers of State Ramdas Athawale and BL Verma.

During the meeting, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Rajesh Aggarwal, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the department's initiatives, according to an official statement.

This was followed by a detailed discussion on the modernisation efforts of the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO).

Heads of various organisations, including the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD), the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), National Institutes (NIs) and the National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC), presented their significant achievements.

The participants engaged in thorough deliberations on strategic direction and action plans aimed at enhancing the department's outreach and efficiency. The modernisation of ALIMCO is expected to revolutionise the provision of aids and assistive devices for persons with disabilities.

The achievements of CCPD, RCI, NIs and NDFDC highlight the department's dedication to inclusive growth and empowerment.

Dr Kumar underscored the importance of these initiatives in fostering an inclusive and equitable society.

"The Government's focus is on creating a robust framework that supports the empowerment and inclusion of all sections of society. The modernisation of ALIMCO and the achievements of our various bodies are testaments to our dedication towards this goal," he said.

Ministers of State Shri Ramdas Athawale and BL Verma echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts to drive these initiatives forward.

Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal, along with senior officers, provided insights and detailed plans to ensure the timely and effective implementation of the outlined goals.