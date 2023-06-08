Will Gurugram finally receive a new metro line after 10 years? Details here



Existing lines: A new metro line has been approved to connect HUDA City Centre with DLF Cyber City through 27 stations. The project is aimed to connect old Gurugram to new Gurugram and may benefit upwards of 2.5 million people, as well as the economic development of the area. Here is everything you need to know about the existing metro connectivity in Gurugram and what is next for the city.

Yellow Line

The Yellow Line, operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), stretches across 49.019 km and encompasses 37 stations, connecting Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre.



The Yellow Line sees a daily ridership of 1.25 million and provides connectivity to other lines at HUDA City Centre. This line operates on a broad gauge of 1676 mm. The Delhi portion of the line covers 41.969 km with 32 stations, extending from Samaypur Badli to Arjangarh, while the Haryana portion spans 7.05 km and encompasses 5 stations from Guru Dronacharya to HUDA City Centre.



Rapid Metro Gurugram - 2013 The line was introduced in June 2010.



Since November 14, 2013, the first phase has been managed by Rapid Metro Gurgaon Ltd. The Rapid Metro Gurugram, constructed in two phases, covers a route length of 11.6 km. The first phase, a 5.1 km loop from Sikandarpur to Cyber Hub, was initially built by a consortium involving DLF, IERS (IL&FS Enso Rail System), and ITNL (IL&FS Transport Network Limited).



Due to a concessionaire's withdrawal, the Haryana Mass Rapid Transit Company (HMRTC) took over the operation on October 22, 2019, and subsequently entrusted the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) with its management. The second phase, spanning 6.5 km from Sikandarpur to Sector-56, was constructed by a consortium consisting of ITNL and IRL (IL&FS Rail Limited) and has been operated by the Rapid Metro Gurgaon South Ltd since March 31, 2017.



The project was completed in 2013. The average ridership for Rapid Metro Gurugram is approximately 30,000 on weekends, with a total daily ridership of about 48,000 on weekdays.

New line: HUDA City Centre-Cyber City

Cyber Hub will serve as the connecting point between the proposed line and the Rapid Metro Line. Furthermore, Gurugram enjoys multi-modal connectivity, with the railway station near Sector-5 located just 900 meters away, and connectivity to the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) at Sector-22, as well as the yellow line station at HUDA City Centre.



The project is estimated to cost Rs 5,452.72 crore which will be primarily shared by the government of India and the government of Haryana. The stations that will be covered in the line are: HUDA City Centre, Sector 45, Cyber Park, Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 72A, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai Village, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, Udyog Vihar Phase 5, Cyber City.



Other proposed metro lines: The project may take up to four years to complete once it is sanctioned.

Gurgaon – Manesar – MBIR (82 km)

The Gurgaon-Manesar line was proposed in 2015 and set to complete by 2017. However, the line has still not been developed, as the focus shifted towards connecting Gurgaon to Faridabad.



Gurgaon – Faridabad (34.12 km) The total length of the line would be 82 km. The roll-out would be in three phases, with phase one connecting Gurugram Railway Station to Panchgaon in Manesar (35 km), phase two connecting Panchgaon (Manesar) to Dharuhera (22 km), and phase three connecting Dharuhera – Manesar Bawal Investment Region (MBIR) (25 km), according to the Metro Rail Guy.